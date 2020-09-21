Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1,018.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SK Telecom by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

