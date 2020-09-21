California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Kemper worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kemper by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Kemper by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

