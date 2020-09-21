Sei Investments Co. Has $4.70 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Deluxe worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Deluxe by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deluxe by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

