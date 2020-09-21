California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,477 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,145,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,518,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 87.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after buying an additional 1,032,066 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 893,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

