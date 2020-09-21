Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 314,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

