Titcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $28,420.08 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.28 or 0.02035287 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00795085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014400 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,629,913 coins. The official website for Titcoin is titcoin.github.io . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

