PayPie Price Reaches $0.0068 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. PayPie has a market cap of $561,422.58 and approximately $426.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00224252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00082682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.01384257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00201557 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.