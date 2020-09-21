ThoreCoin (THR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,471.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $179.88 million and $30,471.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $2,075.10 or 0.19437945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

