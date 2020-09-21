Cryptocean Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,221.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1,221.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.04334803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00055882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

