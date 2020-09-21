LUNA (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, GOPAX, Bittrex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00224252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00082682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.01384257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00201557 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC, KuCoin, Bitrue and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

