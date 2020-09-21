Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

