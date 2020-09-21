Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post sales of $615.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.44 million. Donaldson posted sales of $672.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.