SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

