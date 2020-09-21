Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 641,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 277,968 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,053,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $118.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

