Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.