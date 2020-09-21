Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $54,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

