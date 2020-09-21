Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,524,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,486,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $154,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NiSource by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,185,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,491,000 after buying an additional 115,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

