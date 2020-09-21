Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 123 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 23.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 324.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

