Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,802,000 after buying an additional 1,563,233 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,783,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $35.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.