Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 387.9% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $175.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

