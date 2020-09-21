Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.16 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

