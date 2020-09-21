Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 72.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

