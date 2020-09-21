Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,434 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 460.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after buying an additional 2,817,305 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,138,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 729,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $5,736,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

HTH stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

