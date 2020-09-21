National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $9,224,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $3,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $41.96 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

