Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,245 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

