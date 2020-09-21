Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.59 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.47 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

