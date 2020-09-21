Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,219 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Infosys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,483,000 after buying an additional 472,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Infosys by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after buying an additional 2,541,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,612,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after buying an additional 179,385 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

