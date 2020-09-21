Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $272,716 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

