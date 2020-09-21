Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,270 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,284 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 42,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 835.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Shares of FL opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

