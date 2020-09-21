Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $172.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock worth $8,588,893. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

