Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,096 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.