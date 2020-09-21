Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.26 Million in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,149,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $6,948,851.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,633,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,329,087.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,625 shares of company stock valued at $98,008,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $273.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

