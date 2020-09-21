Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 12,000 Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 70.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

BGNE opened at $273.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $275.34.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,625 shares of company stock worth $98,008,556. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.11.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.