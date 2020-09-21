Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.27 Million Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

