Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 66,282 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.