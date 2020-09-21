Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

