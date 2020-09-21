Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $27.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

