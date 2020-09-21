Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.29 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 533,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The Western Union by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.