Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 35.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 238.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

