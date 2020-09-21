Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

