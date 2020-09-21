Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

