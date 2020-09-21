Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 26,746 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 775.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 11.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

