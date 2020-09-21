35,907 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

