Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,260 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weibo by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Weibo by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

