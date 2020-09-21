Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 4.05% of Reed’s worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 43.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Bello acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

