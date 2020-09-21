Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $316.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.86. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $338.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

