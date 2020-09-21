Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 16,300 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after buying an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after purchasing an additional 372,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 349,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

IEX opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

