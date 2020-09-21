Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.41 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

