Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 31,758 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

HAS stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $123.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

