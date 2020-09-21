Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.34 Million in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Godaddy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $4,865,757 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

